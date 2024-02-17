0.29.3 - QOL & mining drones polishing

Hi all!
This update brings a lot of quality of life improvements to the game. I've spent a lot of time testing, whacking bugs, painting over ugly UI and asking code to behave well :D
Changes:
- All drone docks now require a drone to be build
- Description of fuel production tech was updated to include info about unlocking dock ports
- Drones are now more common in visitors offer
- Rebalanced HP of each drone
- Drone HP is now saveable HP
- Interaction, when multiple objects are hovered at once, was updated - select what is currently seen on top, then rotate through underlying elements (previously, the first element selected was random)
- Don't show pipe in hovered objects list, when not in pipe overlay mode
- In Guest Dock show when visitor will appear
- Easier pipeline laying
- Added a quest to pay back some loan
- Dropped object is highlighted when clicked
- Default UI panels placement cleaned up (they are no longer all over the place)
- Changed pipe connection removal to middle mouse button
- Improvements to camera movement - pan to mouse when scrolling
- Improvements to camera movement - restore move camera by right mouse button
- changed pipe overview logo
- When demolishing is done - drop resources that were contained in device + were used to build device
- Small improvements to UI & lang
Bugs:
- Tech tree scrolling/dragging nightmare solved
- Graphene production fixed - it can be produced in Chemical Plant
- Device build cost is no longer serialized - it might change for some devices it was cached before
- Fix for dropped items not being collected sometimes
- Starting screen langs fixed
- Resolved a bug causing error when selecting devices to build while still in cancel build mode
Big thanks to tjtravel who found many of the bugs fixed in this and upcoming updates :)
