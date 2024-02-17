0.29.3 - QOL & mining drones polishing

Hi all!

This update brings a lot of quality of life improvements to the game. I've spent a lot of time testing, whacking bugs, painting over ugly UI and asking code to behave well :D

Changes:

All drone docks now require a drone to be build

Description of fuel production tech was updated to include info about unlocking dock ports

Drones are now more common in visitors offer

Rebalanced HP of each drone

Drone HP is now saveable HP

Interaction, when multiple objects are hovered at once, was updated - select what is currently seen on top, then rotate through underlying elements (previously, the first element selected was random)

Don't show pipe in hovered objects list, when not in pipe overlay mode

In Guest Dock show when visitor will appear

Easier pipeline laying

Added a quest to pay back some loan

Dropped object is highlighted when clicked

Default UI panels placement cleaned up (they are no longer all over the place)

Changed pipe connection removal to middle mouse button

Improvements to camera movement - pan to mouse when scrolling

Improvements to camera movement - restore move camera by right mouse button

changed pipe overview logo

When demolishing is done - drop resources that were contained in device + were used to build device

Small improvements to UI & lang

Bugs:

Tech tree scrolling/dragging nightmare solved

Graphene production fixed - it can be produced in Chemical Plant

Device build cost is no longer serialized - it might change for some devices it was cached before

Fix for dropped items not being collected sometimes

Starting screen langs fixed

Resolved a bug causing error when selecting devices to build while still in cancel build mode

Big thanks to tjtravel who found many of the bugs fixed in this and upcoming updates :)