Space Architect update for 17 February 2024

0.29.3 - QOL & mining drones polishing

17 February 2024

Hi all!

This update brings a lot of quality of life improvements to the game. I've spent a lot of time testing, whacking bugs, painting over ugly UI and asking code to behave well :D

Changes:

  • All drone docks now require a drone to be build
  • Description of fuel production tech was updated to include info about unlocking dock ports
  • Drones are now more common in visitors offer
  • Rebalanced HP of each drone
  • Drone HP is now saveable HP
  • Interaction, when multiple objects are hovered at once, was updated - select what is currently seen on top, then rotate through underlying elements (previously, the first element selected was random)
  • Don't show pipe in hovered objects list, when not in pipe overlay mode
  • In Guest Dock show when visitor will appear
  • Easier pipeline laying
  • Added a quest to pay back some loan
  • Dropped object is highlighted when clicked
  • Default UI panels placement cleaned up (they are no longer all over the place)
  • Changed pipe connection removal to middle mouse button
  • Improvements to camera movement - pan to mouse when scrolling
  • Improvements to camera movement - restore move camera by right mouse button
  • changed pipe overview logo
  • When demolishing is done - drop resources that were contained in device + were used to build device
  • Small improvements to UI & lang

Bugs:

  • Tech tree scrolling/dragging nightmare solved
  • Graphene production fixed - it can be produced in Chemical Plant
  • Device build cost is no longer serialized - it might change for some devices it was cached before
  • Fix for dropped items not being collected sometimes
  • Starting screen langs fixed
  • Resolved a bug causing error when selecting devices to build while still in cancel build mode

Big thanks to tjtravel who found many of the bugs fixed in this and upcoming updates :)

