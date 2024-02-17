 Skip to content

Estencel update for 17 February 2024

Patch 2.4.2

Patch 2.4.2

Build 13486072

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The name of the "Block/Parry" key in the key reassignment menu in the Japanese localization has been corrected.
  • Added an option to change the activation of the map on the gamepad using the L3 key + button to enable additional slots. (Added option in settings menu)

