Patch Notes: 0.1.138

0.1.138

QoL: Improve Statistics Building (Censor's Office) resource UI

QoL: Chat will not scroll when your cursor is on a chat message

Bugfix: Fix Chinese characters not showing up in Tech Tree

Content: Add Simplified Chinese translation (@Shallowsing)

In case you missed previous patch notes, here's the patch notes since Steam Next Fest demo:

0.1.137

QoL: Add back the ability to claim individual trade

Bugfix: Fix a bug where chat is not turned on for new players

0.1.136

Bugfix: Fix a bug introduced in 0.1.135 that causes incorrect empire value

0.1.135

QoL: This version adds a local backup that is NOT synced with Steam Cloud. In case Steam Cloud fails to migrate from Demo to EA, you can manually migrate your progress

0.1.134

QoL: Add Claim All to Caravansary

QoL: Show whether a pending claim is from trade tariff or not

QoL: Add a column indicate trade value compared to average price in Caravansary

Content: You can evict a player and claim his/her tile after reservation period ends (they are greyed out on map)

Balance: Claim tile cooldown has been changed to 4 hours

Bugfix: Rebirth will cancel your active/pending trades

Bugfix: Rebirth will also release your player trade tile

Bugfix: Fix a bug where sometimes pending claims appear for no reason

0.1.133

Content: Show player flag on trade map

Bugfix: Fix game does not load on some systems

QoL: Update Simplified Chinese translation (@Shallowsing)

QoL: Sort storage by amount (@Vethon)

Bugfix: Player handle duplication check is now case-insensitive

0.1.132

Bugfix: Fix chat sometimes does not scroll

0.1.131

Bugfix: Fix a bug where sound does not play when the window is not focused

QoL: Add batch operations in Caravansary and Warehouse to manage resource transports

0.1.130

QoL: Improve chat performance, especially when typing chat message

QoL: Disallow upgrading account rank when there's great people in the current run (you should reborn first in this case)

0.1.129

Bugfix: This version will migrate your progress to prepare for carrying your progress from Demo to Release

0.1.128

QoL: Show progress towards next great person at reborn in resource panel

QoL: Market now shows average value compared to average price (@Vethon)

Bugfix: Tariff is now implemented on the server (previously tariff is not implemented)

0.1.127

Bugfix: Trade value per minute limit has been implemented on the server (previously Tribune's trade value per minute limit was not implemented)

QoL: Highlight trades that can be filled immediately in Caravansary

QoL: Add descriptions to Market, Warehouse and Caravansary

QoL: Add shortcut for adjusting building upgrade levels (@Vethon)

QoL: Add shortcut for unlocking select technology (@Vethon)

0.1.126

Bugfix: Fix Offline production calculation is incorrect (@Vethon)

Bugfix: Fix new map sometimes missing resource buildings

QoL: Optimize in-game chat performance

QoL: Make Market, Caravansary and Warehouse sortable

QoL: Now when you click on happiness on resource panel, the game will highlight happiness in Headquarter

0.1.125

QoL: Rework player trade UI, add player flag and level

Bugfix: Fix a bug where open/close chat causes lag

Bugfix: Rename Account Level to Account Rank

QoL: /playercount command now returns total/online players

QoL: Fix missing tutorial. Allow redoing tutorial in Help -> Tutorial

Bugfix: Fix St. Peter's Basilica has incorrect storage amount (@Vethon)

QoL: Allow resetting building/resource colors (@Vethon)

QoL: Support press [D] key during the boot screen to report issues on Discord

0.1.124

Bugfix: Fix a bug where muting player does not work

Bugfix: Steam will not automatically install necessary VCRedist packages

Bugfix: Fix a bug where Space key does not show up in the shortcut manager

QoL: Improve Building Level/Tier UI

QoL: Add a shortcut to go back from player trade map to city (@Hanz)

QoL: Click not producing building count in title bar to highlight all buildings that are producing (@Vethon)

0.1.123

QoL: Support showing image in Chat (the poster has to have account level above Tribune, otherwise the image will show as text)

QoL: Add a back button on tech tree page

QoL: Add language select on the first tutorial page

QoL: Add a new chat command /playercount that will show currently online players