Patch Notes: 0.1.138

0.1.138
QoL: Improve Statistics Building (Censor's Office) resource UI
QoL: Chat will not scroll when your cursor is on a chat message
Bugfix: Fix Chinese characters not showing up in Tech Tree
Content: Add Simplified Chinese translation (@Shallowsing)
In case you missed previous patch notes, here's the patch notes since Steam Next Fest demo:
0.1.137
QoL: Add back the ability to claim individual trade
Bugfix: Fix a bug where chat is not turned on for new players
0.1.136
Bugfix: Fix a bug introduced in 0.1.135 that causes incorrect empire value
0.1.135
QoL: This version adds a local backup that is NOT synced with Steam Cloud. In case Steam Cloud fails to migrate from Demo to EA, you can manually migrate your progress
0.1.134
QoL: Add Claim All to Caravansary
QoL: Show whether a pending claim is from trade tariff or not
QoL: Add a column indicate trade value compared to average price in Caravansary
Content: You can evict a player and claim his/her tile after reservation period ends (they are greyed out on map)
Balance: Claim tile cooldown has been changed to 4 hours
Bugfix: Rebirth will cancel your active/pending trades
Bugfix: Rebirth will also release your player trade tile
Bugfix: Fix a bug where sometimes pending claims appear for no reason
0.1.133
Content: Show player flag on trade map
Bugfix: Fix game does not load on some systems
QoL: Update Simplified Chinese translation (@Shallowsing)
QoL: Sort storage by amount (@Vethon)
Bugfix: Player handle duplication check is now case-insensitive
0.1.132
Bugfix: Fix chat sometimes does not scroll
0.1.131
Bugfix: Fix a bug where sound does not play when the window is not focused
QoL: Add batch operations in Caravansary and Warehouse to manage resource transports
0.1.130
QoL: Improve chat performance, especially when typing chat message
QoL: Disallow upgrading account rank when there's great people in the current run (you should reborn first in this case)
0.1.129
Bugfix: This version will migrate your progress to prepare for carrying your progress from Demo to Release
0.1.128
QoL: Show progress towards next great person at reborn in resource panel
QoL: Market now shows average value compared to average price (@Vethon)
Bugfix: Tariff is now implemented on the server (previously tariff is not implemented)
0.1.127
Bugfix: Trade value per minute limit has been implemented on the server (previously Tribune's trade value per minute limit was not implemented)
QoL: Highlight trades that can be filled immediately in Caravansary
QoL: Add descriptions to Market, Warehouse and Caravansary
QoL: Add shortcut for adjusting building upgrade levels (@Vethon)
QoL: Add shortcut for unlocking select technology (@Vethon)
0.1.126
Bugfix: Fix Offline production calculation is incorrect (@Vethon)
Bugfix: Fix new map sometimes missing resource buildings
QoL: Optimize in-game chat performance
QoL: Make Market, Caravansary and Warehouse sortable
QoL: Now when you click on happiness on resource panel, the game will highlight happiness in Headquarter
0.1.125
QoL: Rework player trade UI, add player flag and level
Bugfix: Fix a bug where open/close chat causes lag
Bugfix: Rename Account Level to Account Rank
QoL: /playercount command now returns total/online players
QoL: Fix missing tutorial. Allow redoing tutorial in Help -> Tutorial
Bugfix: Fix St. Peter's Basilica has incorrect storage amount (@Vethon)
QoL: Allow resetting building/resource colors (@Vethon)
QoL: Support press [D] key during the boot screen to report issues on Discord
0.1.124
Bugfix: Fix a bug where muting player does not work
Bugfix: Steam will not automatically install necessary VCRedist packages
Bugfix: Fix a bug where Space key does not show up in the shortcut manager
QoL: Improve Building Level/Tier UI
QoL: Add a shortcut to go back from player trade map to city (@Hanz)
QoL: Click not producing building count in title bar to highlight all buildings that are producing (@Vethon)
0.1.123
QoL: Support showing image in Chat (the poster has to have account level above Tribune, otherwise the image will show as text)
QoL: Add a back button on tech tree page
QoL: Add language select on the first tutorial page
QoL: Add a new chat command /playercount that will show currently online players
