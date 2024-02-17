 Skip to content

Horror Nightmare Collection update for 17 February 2024

Small fix

Build 13485985 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

*Fixed the countdown game over in Haunted Mine.

*Added a restart to checkpoint option in the pause menu that will be visible after placing all the bombs in Haunted Mine.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2765762
Linux Depot 2765763
