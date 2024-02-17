 Skip to content

Zero Grounds update for 17 February 2024

ZERO GROUNDS HOTFIX #1.0.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

A small hotfix today to address some localization issues. Also added localization to more text in the game.

Have a nice day!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2402452
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2402453
  • Loading history…
