Turbo Chicken Simulator update for 17 February 2024

Patch for Update 9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES:
-Nerfing Fox Projectile Effect Duraiton
-Nerfing the health buff
-Buffing watermleon cookced effect
-Buffing Detoxshhroom coocked effect
-Buffing burning on enemies
-Buffing burning on enemies
-Rage bar design

FIXES:
-Graphics UI spelling

