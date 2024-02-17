Open Mod 2024.1.25 [17-Febr-2024]

Fixes:

-fixed a big and rare issue where if the player pressed F to interact with a door handle, and then the next frame they would quickly switch to another weapon then the interaction system would fail and the left hand would be hanging in air until the player reached a door handle again

-reviewed again the bots shooting through doors on Bunker map due to feedback saying that they can still shoot players through the bunker doors

-fixed an issue where players could go through sliding doors, causing the player to be shot by the AI if they went through the doors

Added/Changed:

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around