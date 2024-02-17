 Skip to content

Railroader update for 17 February 2024

Railroader 2024.2.2 is now available!

Build 13485871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Re-graded Alarka Jct through Cochran tunnel.
  • Railroader will now prompt to re-place trains with invalid locations (such as from map changes) when loading a game.
  • Reverted headlight control scheme to original: Front Full - Front Dim - Off - Rear Dim - Rear Full.
  • AI will now call approach, stop, and restricting signals at interlockings. This can be disabled in company settings.
  • Interchanges: Removed limit on per-service number of cuts. Changed capacity limit to 70%.
  • Additional interchange service can now be scheduled for those of you with particularly busy railroads. Automatic return visits for full interchanges use the same system. The service interval is 2:30. You can schedule interchange service in the Locations panel, as well as see when the next service will be.
  • Re-added "Limit to 60fps" option to Vsync dropdown (Graphics Preferences).
  • Fixed signals showing incorrect aspects for clients after purchase. (RR-325)
  • Fixed coal loaders not operating immediately after purchase. (RR-315)
  • Improved diesel "quill" when signaling for crossings. (RR-317)
  • Manual car move (Shift-R) is much stronger now.

