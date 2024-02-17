Hakan's War Manager In Early Access

Greetings, Mighty Khans!

We're thrilled to announce that "Hakan's War Manager" is now available in Early Access! What does this mean for you? It means you can get into the game without any worries. Here's a quick overview of what has changed from the demo:

UI Upgrade: We've overhauled the user interface, offering a refreshed and improved visual experience.

Battle Upgrade: Battles are now more strategic, providing a deeper and more engaging gameplay experience.

Tactic Upgrade: Tactical elements have been refined, balancing simplicity with depth to enhance your strategic decisions.

League Release: The War League Seasons are now ready for you to participate in, adding a new layer of competition and excitement.

Training, Scout, and Inbox Changes: We've made significant updates to the training, scouting, and inbox systems, ensuring a more immersive and enjoyable gaming experience.

In a nutshell, we've put our best efforts into making this game an incredible experience, and we hope you enjoy it as much as we do. Your feedback and support are essential as we continue to refine and enhance "Hakan's War Manager."

Prepare for battle, lead your clan to victory, and enjoy the journey in the Early Access phase!

Best regards,

the Oba Games Team