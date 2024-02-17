maintenance update

Due to the termination of the service used for the ranking function, the in-game ranking display function has been removed. This was a cross-platform ranking function in which users who purchased the game outside of Steam would also participate.

The Steam functionality has not been removed, and you can still view rankings within Steam users by accessing the URL below. Earn it, score!

https://steamcommunity.com/stats/2192520/leaderboards/9344024/

If you are experiencing any problems playing the game due to this update, please transform into this note and let me know!