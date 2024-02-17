 Skip to content

Notanote update for 17 February 2024

v1.0.1 update log

Patchnotes
  1. Fixed incorrect charter and artist attributions for certain tracks.
  2. Fixed certain chart images appearing abnormal under the English system.
  3. Added images of collection objects.
  4. Fixed issues with some text displaying abnormally in the collection.
  5. Added a production credit list.
  6. Modified certain charts.
  7. Added a button to collections on the selection interface.
  8. Optimized and fixed various other contents.

