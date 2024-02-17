- Fixed incorrect charter and artist attributions for certain tracks.
- Fixed certain chart images appearing abnormal under the English system.
- Added images of collection objects.
- Fixed issues with some text displaying abnormally in the collection.
- Added a production credit list.
- Modified certain charts.
- Added a button to collections on the selection interface.
- Optimized and fixed various other contents.
Notanote update for 17 February 2024
v1.0.1 update log
