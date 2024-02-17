2024年2月17日版本更新说明
各位明公，我们刚刚将游戏更新到V0.5.18版本，更新内容如下
武将模块
●修改和修订了300个武将的兵种指挥等级数据
●继续修改了其他50名武将的特性
●修改王修名为王脩，30440重复王脩之后会更换一名武将
官方QQ1群：767611702
官方QQ2群：721773813
官方QQ3群：853272195
创造三国志工作室
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
2024年2月17日版本更新说明
各位明公，我们刚刚将游戏更新到V0.5.18版本，更新内容如下
武将模块
●修改和修订了300个武将的兵种指挥等级数据
●继续修改了其他50名武将的特性
●修改王修名为王脩，30440重复王脩之后会更换一名武将
官方QQ1群：767611702
官方QQ2群：721773813
官方QQ3群：853272195
创造三国志工作室
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update