 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

创造三国志 update for 17 February 2024

2024年2月17日版本更新说明

Share · View all patches · Build 13485837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2024年2月17日版本更新说明
各位明公，我们刚刚将游戏更新到V0.5.18版本，更新内容如下

武将模块
●修改和修订了300个武将的兵种指挥等级数据
●继续修改了其他50名武将的特性
●修改王修名为王脩，30440重复王脩之后会更换一名武将

官方QQ1群：767611702
官方QQ2群：721773813
官方QQ3群：853272195
创造三国志工作室

Changed files in this update

Depot 2340502
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link