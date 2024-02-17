February Update 4.E1 : Patch 1

Hey everyone!

As promised, I will always try to release a bigger update once per month (that was released at the beginning of February or end of Jan) and two smaller patches throughout the month. These changes include some aesthetic updates and adjustments based on my gameplay testing on my YouTube channel, which you can find here:



During this gameplay testing, I made several observations:

Addressed the issue of some objects in the lower dungeons not having a built navigation mesh.

Increased the availability of stamina for purchase from shops (Dungeon shop and keep - in Village).

Added daggers to the random dropper and left them available for purchase/sale in shops as well. I just felt that the daggers could come in handy earlier on in the combat rather than being bought later after that. (Some of this was done during my live stream of game dev and further edited in today's patch)

Introduced health potions for sale at the dungeon goblin shop.

Reduced the amount of stamina drops after level 7 as the regeneration felt fast enough.

Moved up the drop levels for the Grieving Blade and Blackout (silver swords) as they were dropping too late in the game.

Expanded the number of sound effects in the project (Just purchased a big pack of music and sound effects for the game's purpose). Changed some of the sound effects for silver/green/blue and gold swords to create variations. I had started this in the previous big update but went further with it this time. The orcs' melee weapons also have their own "woosh" sound effects.

Added a sound effect for the caves' music. More will be added soon.

Introduced two new extra bows for players who prefer ranged combat. The "player's bow," as it used to be called, has been given a proper name - Tranquility. The other two new ones are Ironbark and Razorwind. All of them are silver bows. More will be added in the future. I need to start making some of my own, or find more bow assets to buy.

This concludes the patch for now, but I will continue working on it for the next couple of weeks and add a few more changes hopefully before the end of the month. These updates should become bigger once Uni is wrapped up.

Thank you for reading my posts, for purchasing and for wishlisting and supporting me on my game dev journey.

If you want to chat and make suggestions on the game feel free to join my discord server here:

https://discord.gg/7PGnapaqqk

Thank you again!

Silviu

Lead game developer of Rise of the Village Hero

Founder of Ludus Pax Studios