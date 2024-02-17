Version 1.01 Hotfix 2

Bug Fixes:
- Moved Hardened Shields item higher above floor
- Fixed crash due to bouncing fireballs from Orbital Drone Boss phase 2
- Fixed respawning XMP Replicator due to misnamed variable
- Tweaked the appearance of some of the sprites in the Final Boss intro sequence
Miscellaneous Changes:
- Added stronger damage flash effects to most major bosses when they get hit
- Increased health of the Tesla Drone Boss by 20%
- Increased health of the Plant Melon Boss and his Melon Minions by 40%
- Decreased damage caused by Charged XMP against Grass Shark Mother Boss by 22%
