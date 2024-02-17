 Skip to content

Ex Vitro update for 17 February 2024

Version 1.01 Hotfix 2

Version 1.01 Hotfix 2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Moved Hardened Shields item higher above floor
  • Fixed crash due to bouncing fireballs from Orbital Drone Boss phase 2
  • Fixed respawning XMP Replicator due to misnamed variable
  • Tweaked the appearance of some of the sprites in the Final Boss intro sequence

Miscellaneous Changes:

  • Added stronger damage flash effects to most major bosses when they get hit
  • Increased health of the Tesla Drone Boss by 20%
  • Increased health of the Plant Melon Boss and his Melon Minions by 40%
  • Decreased damage caused by Charged XMP against Grass Shark Mother Boss by 22%

