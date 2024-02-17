Version 1.28 Beta patch notes

Backend
- Added more debug messages for dungeon black screen when changing rooms error. Please report if you encounter this, I would really appreciate any help here.
Bugs Fixed
- Color picker for soot puff and pixie friend now works with controller
- Invisible Pixies fixed (96th time’s the charm)
- Viewing card options to choose from now show the correct values (so next level details instead of current)
- [Hard Mode] Fixed cost to upgrade Tools not subtracting correct amount.
- Critter terrarium can no longer be picked up with critters in them
- Pixie terrarium can no longer be picked up with pixies in them
- Entrance to greenhouse made easier to enter (entering them not dead on center won’t get you stuck)
- Item picked up amount notification visible again
- Enemy health bars correctly despawn when not visible
Known Issues:
- Some characters are standing in seats
- Monsters moving incredibly fast (Anyone else beside MuffinMages experiencing this? Please report)
- Monsters sometimes randomly vanishing/appearing in dungeons
- If dungeon loads to Black, please report error message that should now be printed on screen
- Controller mappings reset on computer restart
- Fin showing up in events when he shouldn’t be
- Mini boss spawning in incorrect rooms
- Some buttons not working in co-op mode/remote play before/during tutorial
- Seeds and trees can be placed on and grow through rugs placed outside
- Fences don’t tile correctly with T shape is created
