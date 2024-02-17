 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 17 February 2024

Version 1.28 Beta patch notes

Last edited by Wendy

Backend

  • Added more debug messages for dungeon black screen when changing rooms error. Please report if you encounter this, I would really appreciate any help here.

Bugs Fixed

  • Color picker for soot puff and pixie friend now works with controller
  • Invisible Pixies fixed (96th time’s the charm)
  • Viewing card options to choose from now show the correct values (so next level details instead of current)
  • [Hard Mode] Fixed cost to upgrade Tools not subtracting correct amount.
  • Critter terrarium can no longer be picked up with critters in them
  • Pixie terrarium can no longer be picked up with pixies in them
  • Entrance to greenhouse made easier to enter (entering them not dead on center won’t get you stuck)
  • Item picked up amount notification visible again
  • Enemy health bars correctly despawn when not visible

Known Issues:

  • Some characters are standing in seats
  • Monsters moving incredibly fast (Anyone else beside MuffinMages experiencing this? Please report)
  • Monsters sometimes randomly vanishing/appearing in dungeons
  • If dungeon loads to Black, please report error message that should now be printed on screen
  • Controller mappings reset on computer restart
  • Fin showing up in events when he shouldn’t be
  • Mini boss spawning in incorrect rooms
  • Some buttons not working in co-op mode/remote play before/during tutorial
  • Seeds and trees can be placed on and grow through rugs placed outside
  • Fences don’t tile correctly with T shape is created

