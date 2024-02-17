 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

所谓侠客 update for 17 February 2024

Big UPdate

Share · View all patches · Build 13485770 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【 Optimization 】

  1. UI interaction update.
    "Mainly NPCS UI interaction optimization, treasure tips, and some other tips"
  2. Adjust the area of some map entry colliders.
  3. Adjust countercurrent sword highest ability, blood rain Shen Gong adjustment
  4. Optimized some map display issues.

【 Add gameplay 】

  1. Send gifts to the disciples of the school, while adding the school's popularity.

【 Amendment 】

  1. Fixed some story UI locations not showing up.
  2. Correction cliff bottom, can not take medicine.
  3. Fixed mind upgrade issue.
  4. Modified wonderful wood can not make friends.
  5. Fixed an underwater moon City trick bug.
  6. Fixed some martial arts parameter errors.
    Seven. Fixed some item overlay errors on the map.
  7. Fixed some issues in the achievement system.

【 Waiting for update 】

  1. Pace K adjustment.
  2. Chivalrous companion learn Kung fu plus button
  3. Map event optimization.
  4. Jump off and fall press move automatically.
  5. The main line can be skipped, but some of the main lines are dead, or gone, and can't be done. I don't want to skip it. (Thinking)
  6. And a few more details from the players.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1116081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link