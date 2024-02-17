Big UPdate

【 Optimization 】
- UI interaction update.
"Mainly NPCS UI interaction optimization, treasure tips, and some other tips"
- Adjust the area of some map entry colliders.
- Adjust countercurrent sword highest ability, blood rain Shen Gong adjustment
- Optimized some map display issues.
【 Add gameplay 】
- Send gifts to the disciples of the school, while adding the school's popularity.
【 Amendment 】
- Fixed some story UI locations not showing up.
- Correction cliff bottom, can not take medicine.
- Fixed mind upgrade issue.
- Modified wonderful wood can not make friends.
- Fixed an underwater moon City trick bug.
- Fixed some martial arts parameter errors.
Seven. Fixed some item overlay errors on the map.
- Fixed some issues in the achievement system.
【 Waiting for update 】
- Pace K adjustment.
- Chivalrous companion learn Kung fu plus button
- Map event optimization.
- Jump off and fall press move automatically.
- The main line can be skipped, but some of the main lines are dead, or gone, and can't be done. I don't want to skip it. (Thinking)
- And a few more details from the players.
