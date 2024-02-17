ARRANGEMENTS AND REVIEW

All the small updates over the last few weeks have been aimed at revising code, polishing some details in some texts, and small improvements in a few images of adventures.

These changes have also been included (v1.43):

The Necromancer character increases Intelligence by 1 point and reduces Charisma by 1 point.

Added new spell: ATONING FOR SINS. This spell is exclusive to the Priest class and can be obtained in the High Temples when Praying. (It is one of the possible spells generated).

The image of the interior of the barbarian chief's hut has changed.

The image of the barbarian village has changed.

The image of a generic inn has been improved.

The barbarian chief no longer gives a map as a reward for answering his questions correctly (as you can buy it in the same place if a map was generated in the smithy). Instead, he gives you a +0 Dagger as one of the possible items.

Added a number of minor text improvements.