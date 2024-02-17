ARRANGEMENTS AND REVIEW

All the small updates over the last few weeks have been aimed at revising code, polishing some details in some texts, and small improvements in a few images of adventures.
These changes have also been included (v1.43):
- The Necromancer character increases Intelligence by 1 point and reduces Charisma by 1 point.
- Added new spell: ATONING FOR SINS. This spell is exclusive to the Priest class and can be obtained in the High Temples when Praying. (It is one of the possible spells generated).
- The image of the interior of the barbarian chief's hut has changed.
- The image of the barbarian village has changed.
- The image of a generic inn has been improved.
- The barbarian chief no longer gives a map as a reward for answering his questions correctly (as you can buy it in the same place if a map was generated in the smithy). Instead, he gives you a +0 Dagger as one of the possible items.
- Added a number of minor text improvements.
- Thank you for reading -
Changed files in this update