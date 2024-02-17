1st anniversary of Plains of Pain + Update v0.5.4

Today marks exactly one year since the release of the first official public alpha version of Plains of Pain. Since then, we've come a long way, refining the game and adding new content. But it's not just us, it's also our community of players who have been supporting us all along the way, bringing us ideas and reporting any issues. For that, we are very grateful and thank every player who has joined us on an adventure into the world of Plains of Pain.

News

This news isn't just an anniversary announcement, it's also a regular update to the game, so we have some news and a few fixes today as well.

Hiding in the Shadows

We've started reworking the temperature factor and how it affects players. So today we're bringing the first major change: if you're in direct sunlight, you'll overheat more. So if you're dressed in heavy armor, expect to use a lot more water than if you're just running around in the sun wearing an Asian or cowboy hat. So with armor, it's a good idea to seek shade a lot to cool off. But in general, the less overheated you are, the less water you use. High temperatures even cause your health to decline.

That's why we also added a temperature acting on the game character, right next to the clock we added in the last update.

Slot machine

We're bringing back the slot machines, but they've been reconfigured. Find them in the world and try your luck. The payouts can be huge, but of course this is entirely down to chance, which is beyond your control.



Changes and corrections