AMNESIA. STEAM RELEASE v0.97

Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.



Hello everyone!

AMNESIA v0.97a has been released!

We can finally release the long-awaited update. Thank you for staying with us.

This time the story is entirely dedicated to the girl whom the MC met for the first time after waking up. An exciting adventure about dreams and faith in yourself is awaiting you!

The update turned out to be quite big. However, that's not all! A bonus story is also available on our Patreon and Boosty.

The current version has two popular side-characters with a fully completed story. Now that the amount of sexual content in the game can provide several unforgettable evenings even for an experienced player, we are happy to return to the development of the main story. Work is already in full swing. We’re quite happy

with what we have coming!

Stay tuned!

ChangeLog v0.97:

Story Scenes: Iris

Walkthrough has already been updated!

Images: 1284

Animations: 21