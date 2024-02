Share · View all patches · Build 13485681 · Last edited 17 February 2024 – 14:26:08 UTC by Wendy

maboroshi caravan Ver.1.0.11 now available.

Increased amount of documents obtained

Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration

Fixed minor bugs

■Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration

Added caravans you will encounter along the journey, thank you for your application.

Almost weekly updates have been completed. Thank you.

Please continue to observe the caravan.