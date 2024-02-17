 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

20 Small Mazes update for 17 February 2024

Hotfix #4

Share · View all patches · Build 13485661 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Two small changes:

  1. Added numpad enter as a way to enter on the "password" puzzle
  2. Fixed sliding maze bug where the player could end up offset from the grid if you moved and clicked at the same time.

-FLEB

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2570632
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link