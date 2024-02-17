 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Past Fate update for 17 February 2024

Patch 0.4.7

Share · View all patches · Build 13485635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Past Fate Patch 0.4.7 is now live

The latest patch to Past Fate makes some optimization changes for Blackfang Keep area aswell as remakes the look and feel of Blackfang Keep. We have also added upgradeable items where players can upgrade some equipment to even further make them better than they are. This is still experimental and only available for limited selection of gear but will be expanded in the upcoming patches.

Game Improvements and changes summary:

World

  • Blackfang Keep has been improved
  • Landscape material changes & optimization
  • Further foliage optimization
  • Further world optimization
  • More quests & quest improvements
  • Areas where players could get stuck and/or clip have been fixed

Player Changes and Improvements

  • Player torch has been changed from default Torch into Light of Solithra, that follows player
  • Slight adjustments for player character's shadows

Gathering and Crafting

  • Upgradeable armor added. The armor that can be upgraded states [Upgradeable] on their name.
  • More craftables and gatherables added

Bugs Fixed

  • Framedrops in Blackfang Keep have been fixed
  • Some community reported bugs & issues fixed
  • Other minor bugs fixed

Changed files in this update

Past Fate Depot Depot 1028511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link