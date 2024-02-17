Past Fate Patch 0.4.7 is now live
The latest patch to Past Fate makes some optimization changes for Blackfang Keep area aswell as remakes the look and feel of Blackfang Keep. We have also added upgradeable items where players can upgrade some equipment to even further make them better than they are. This is still experimental and only available for limited selection of gear but will be expanded in the upcoming patches.
Game Improvements and changes summary:
World
- Blackfang Keep has been improved
- Landscape material changes & optimization
- Further foliage optimization
- Further world optimization
- More quests & quest improvements
- Areas where players could get stuck and/or clip have been fixed
Player Changes and Improvements
- Player torch has been changed from default Torch into Light of Solithra, that follows player
- Slight adjustments for player character's shadows
Gathering and Crafting
- Upgradeable armor added. The armor that can be upgraded states [Upgradeable] on their name.
- More craftables and gatherables added
Bugs Fixed
- Framedrops in Blackfang Keep have been fixed
- Some community reported bugs & issues fixed
- Other minor bugs fixed
Changed files in this update