Improvement Update #7: Showcase Aquascape Design in Aquascape Gallery

Greetings, Aquascapers! 🐟🌿

It's been almost a month since the launch of Aquascapers Early Access. Thank you so much for the various support from players, both through reports, constructive feedback, and those who took the time to leave reviews for the game.

We are committed to continuously addressing various issues one by one and of course introducing new features to players.

In this improvement update #7, we would like to introduce a new feature that many players have requested through feedback, which is showcasing their aquascape results to other players, and we named it the Aquascape Gallery.



In the Aquascape Gallery, every aquascape result you've worked on, whether for a client or bidding, will be saved and placed in My Gallery as an aquascape image. You can control what view you keep by positioning your camera before completing client or bidding order. For each image a player has, it can be published to be displayed to other players through the Public Showcase. You will find this menu in the new TV located near the door in your Homebase.



For the initial version of this feature, players can showcase a maximum of 3 aquascape designs they have created to the Public Showcase. Players can view the aquascape results of other players in the Public Showcase menu.



So, that's it for improvement update #7. We look forward to various interesting aquascape designs from players, and showcase your best aquascape designs.

Please ensure that you've received the new updates by restarting your Steam client or using the verify integration option in the game's properties. The new version is marked as v2024.07.6 [1d535cd], visible in the bottom left corner of the main menu.

If you encounter any further issues or have additional feedback, please feel free to share them in the Steam discussion forum.

Wishing you an enjoyable gaming experience.

Happy Aquascaping! 🐟🌿

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2299400?utm_source=steam_devlog&utm_campaign=devlog&utm_medium=web&utm_content=update_improvement_7