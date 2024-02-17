Improvements in the save system. There were reports of lost inventory objects still happening even though we though they were fixed in an earlier update before release. Hopefully this will correct those issues.
Champy the Useless Vampire update for 17 February 2024
Improvements in the save system
Patchnotes via Steam Community
