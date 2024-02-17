 Skip to content

Only Fortress update for 17 February 2024

Update Notes For February 17th

Build 13485520

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introducing improvements in the tutorial. Now the first thing the newcomer will have to learn is how to use your spells. Attack the targets, heal your health and restore your mana.

