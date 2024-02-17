 Skip to content

Medusa Frontier update for 17 February 2024

Update 0.2.9.8

Winter Harvest Event Ends.

Spring approaches and Medusa Frontier warms slightly causing dry soil in valleys to increase and lava pools grow slightly larger. Winter has receeded but most of the frontier is still dangerously cold as terrain above thirty altitude remains frozen.

Additions & Changes.

Steam Inventory play time reward checking is disabled in the game client.
Terrain elevations adjusted for seasonal theme.
*VSYNC Enabled by default via wglSwapIntervalEXT(1);

Notes about VSYNC
-----------------------
Update 0.2.9.8 VSYNC update should improve rendering and remove frame stutter on most GPU configurations using options such as "Application Choice" or "VSYNC Enabled".

Frame stutters and fluctuations in FPS can still occur if VSYNC is forced off via tweaks or configurations panels.

