Update v0.0.78 2024-02-17 (Steam Build 13485301)

Fixes

✅ Fixed Multiple Windows opening over each other

✅ Fixed resource subtraction for Quest requirements when satisfied previously

✅ Fixed Mining Outposts respect Max Cargo Limits (Outposts will pause until inventory space is available)

✅ Fixed warping to center of screen if you go off screen in AF8080

✅ Potential fix for warp cooldown going crazy, again, maybe, hopefully

✅ Fixed RPS always being 0 and breaking Offline Rewards and Away Time Tracking

Changes

✅ Updated guide to cover some new additions and changes.

Additions

✅ Added Discord Link to Main Menu