Update v0.0.78 2024-02-17 (Steam Build 13485301)

Fixes
✅ Fixed Multiple Windows opening over each other
✅ Fixed resource subtraction for Quest requirements when satisfied previously
✅ Fixed Mining Outposts respect Max Cargo Limits (Outposts will pause until inventory space is available)
✅ Fixed warping to center of screen if you go off screen in AF8080
✅ Potential fix for warp cooldown going crazy, again, maybe, hopefully
✅ Fixed RPS always being 0 and breaking Offline Rewards and Away Time Tracking
Changes
✅ Updated guide to cover some new additions and changes.
Additions
✅ Added Discord Link to Main Menu
Changed files in this update