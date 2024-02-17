 Skip to content

Space Miner - Idle Adventures update for 17 February 2024

Update v0.0.78 2024-02-17 (Steam Build 13485301)

Build 13485301

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes
✅ Fixed Multiple Windows opening over each other
✅ Fixed resource subtraction for Quest requirements when satisfied previously
✅ Fixed Mining Outposts respect Max Cargo Limits (Outposts will pause until inventory space is available)
✅ Fixed warping to center of screen if you go off screen in AF8080
✅ Potential fix for warp cooldown going crazy, again, maybe, hopefully
✅ Fixed RPS always being 0 and breaking Offline Rewards and Away Time Tracking

Changes
✅ Updated guide to cover some new additions and changes.

Additions
✅ Added Discord Link to Main Menu

