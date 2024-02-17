- Map 1 water level is now higher with related map changes (looks better for small map sizes)
- Added stats tracking, showing inital gameplay achievements on the home screen
- Other minor bug fixes
- Added support for Mac OS and Linux
Power Network Tycoon update for 17 February 2024
Patch 0.5.003
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2429931
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2429932
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2429933
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update