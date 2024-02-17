 Skip to content

Power Network Tycoon update for 17 February 2024

Patch 0.5.003

Patch 0.5.003 · Build 13485261

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Map 1 water level is now higher with related map changes (looks better for small map sizes)
  • Added stats tracking, showing inital gameplay achievements on the home screen
  • Other minor bug fixes
  • Added support for Mac OS and Linux

