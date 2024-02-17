Bugfix & Balance Patch | IWC 0.88.4 Beta Patch Notes

[www.infinitywarsclassic.com](www.infinitywarsclassic.com)

Minor Changes

We’ve updated how the daily rewards system works, now your progress will no longer be reset if you miss a day.

Balance Changes

Xi, Martyr of Peace

Trigger condition changed to match other Martyrs (“When Xi, Martyr of Peace is killed by an enemy, Transform all enemy Characters into 3/3 Flying Spirits and your Fortress heals 15 damage.”)

Insane Reliquary

Cost decreased from 3 to 2

Card reworked to: Whenever you discard or remove a card from your hand, give a random deployed character you control and the top character in your deck each +1/+1. If you discarded or removed another Insane Reliquary this way, give each of those characters +3/+3 instead.

Goal: This rather toothy and wordy card is back in the shop by popular demand, being reworked and increased in power. Previously, it was too slow and unpredictable to be worth playing. The addition of stronger removal synergy may also make a fun deck or two.

Stat Changes!

Agent Coyle, Superior Symbiote (7/7 -> 4/10)

Taiga, Combat Reconstructor (3/3 -> 3/6)

Orion, Master Architect (4/8 -> 4/10)

Orion, Master Engineer (4/8 -> 4/10)

Tygris, the Architect (3/7 -> 3/12)

Benionin, Mage Guild Archivist (4/8 ->4/9)

Ju-Lin, Who Rewrites History (0/4 -> 0/5)

Spirit of the Serpent (6/6 -> 6/8)

Philosophic Android (4/8 -> 4/10)

Defiant Footman (8/4 -> 8/10)

Summoner of the Deep (4/4 -> 6/6) (rework candidate as well)

Resolute Knight (8/8 -> 9/9)

Exalted Firebrand (4/6 -> 4/7)

Drone (6/6 -> 6/7)

Unmanned Aerial Destroyer (8/10 -> 10/10)

Resilient Slime (1/1 -> 2/2, the tokens are still 1/1 though)

Unified Protector (4/6 -> 6/6)

Varyus, Master of Choice (8/8 -> 10/12)

Infested Scavenger (4/4 -> 5/5)

Power-Starved Revenant (10/8 -> 14/10)

Field Engineer (4/4 -> 0/10)

Ex, the Oppressor (cost 5 -> 4)

Kraos, Champion of Ruin (cost 6 -> 5)

Tailored Knight (10/4 Shield 1 -> 7/4 Barrier 1)

Pilgrimage Monk (cost 3 -> 2)

Tech Knight (cost 3 -> 2) (6/7 -> 4/8)

Agent Cheryl, Last To Leave (8/8 -> 10/10) (Ascend: +7/+7 -> +8/+8)

Insectoid buffs!

All Swarmers with 4 morale changed to 3 morale

Sentinel Swarmer (morale 8->6)

Swarmer Broodlord (8/8 -> 8/14, gain “Can be selected as any faction purity if used as a commander.”)

Caretaker of the Swarm (cost 3 -> 2, 4/4 -> 3/7)

Tranquil Swarmer (cost 5 -> 3)

Blazing Swarmer (cost 5 -> 4)

Ascending Swarmer (5/5 -> 10/10)

Bugfixes

Fixed max hand size still acting like it’s 7.

Fixed hand size modifiers being reversed in polarity in the last patch.

Fixed Vasir, the Chained’s unchained form not getting updated properly.

Filing Cabinet now requires you to have a card in hand to activate.

Demon of Dark Bargain will now discount cards in your graveyard, similar to Hellmouth Labourer.

Fixed Demonic Presence failing to add cards into both players hands if neither player had cards in their hands.

Pilgrimage Monk’s buff is correctly permanent now.

Fixed issues with Account Creation.

Added Community Set count stat to the profile screen.

Fixed issues related to the application window not flashing when starting a match.

“Get” is now used for temporary effects, while “gain” remains in use for indefinite effects.

Pilgrimage Monk’s effect has been clarified.

The Infected cycle now says the size of the character they transform into.

Preemptive activations are keyworded now.

“below the top two cards of your deck” -> “into your deck third from the top”.

Carrion Creeper wording adjustment.

Lore Added

The following promotional set cards have received lore entries.