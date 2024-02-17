Evil Seal - Update 1.1.3

Hi everyone,

I'm excited to announce the release of a new update containing significant fixes and improvements to the game!

I've addressed an issue with the ghost's attack, which sometimes got stuck when hitting Adam from a distance. Now the attack will work correctly in all situations, ensuring a smoother and more engaging gameplay experience.

Additionally, I've fixed a bug related to the greed puzzle in the limbo. In specific circumstances, the puzzle wasn't functioning properly. Now you can tackle this puzzle without any hiccups and continue your journey through the world of Evil Seal.

Thank you for your ongoing support and valuable feedback. I'll continue to work hard to ensure that Evil Seal always delivers the best possible experience.

Happy gaming!