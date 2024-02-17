Share · View all patches · Build 13484975 · Last edited 17 February 2024 – 11:32:11 UTC by Wendy

Caldera Update 1.01 - Stable

2.17.2024

Steam Page: Discord link updated.

//--Bug Fixes--//

Economy: Fixed bug regarding players unable to spend their last dollar.

//++Quality of Life++//

//Increased the Sustenance achieved from Food.

//++New++//

+Hammermill for crushing Minerals into Powder Form; beware, this includes Noble Metals.

+Hints section for new players.

+Added "On Hover" cursor tool-tip (Item Name & Description) for Inventory Items.

//++Upcoming Update++//

+Adding "Colorado Bob", a local Chemist who buys and sells the byproducts of Hammermills.

+Working on a fix for item Stacking.

+Integration of Merchant Dialog.

NOTES: I'm working on stabilizing the Save System, I apologize for the inconvenience.