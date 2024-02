MAP CHANGES

The map has been updated with new areas as well as changes to existing ones.

PROXIMITY VOICE CHAT AND AUDIO IMPROVEMENTS

Sound effects, including voice chat, now get muffled when going through walls.

The range of voice chat and Skin Stealer transformation have been decreased.

I hope to see you all ingame, as always report bugs and glitches on the Steam discussions page or the official Discord server:

https://discord.gg/kn668t7hbW