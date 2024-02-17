 Skip to content

Caldera update for 17 February 2024

Caldera 1.01

Caldera Update 1.01 - Stable
2.17.2024

Steam Page: Discord link updated.

//--Bug Fixes--//
Economy: Fixed bug regarding players unable to spend their last dollar.

//++Quality of Life++//
//Increased the Sustenance achieved from Food.

//++New++//
+Hammermill for crushing Minerals into Powder Form; beware, this includes Noble Metals.
+Hints section for new players.
+Added "On Hover" cursor tooltip (Item Name & Description) for Inventory Items.

//++Upcoming Update++//
+Adding "Colorado Bob", a local Chemist who buys and sells the byproducts of Hammermills.
+Working on a fix for item Stacking.
+Integration of Merchant Dialog.

NOTES: I'm working on stabilizing the Save System, I apologize for the inconvenience.

