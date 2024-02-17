Update 2024-1, v1.1.0.0: Towns
New Features
- Entire star system generation algorithm is renewed. This may result in spawning on a different planet than the one in the saved game previously, as well as, change of the positions of the cities and towns.
- Planet, moon and space station motions are now updated even if player is not in the game.
- New star types are added.
- Procedural towns are added to certain planets. Procedural towns are generated in a different way at each location. Players can take missions in these towns. Completing those missions will increase the wealth levels of the town. This enables a variety of options. This is a big step forward towards guilds and new types of mission mechanics.
Improvements
- Third Person Camera: previously game was opening with our special style camera that allows one to explore skies visually without any interference of player avatar. A classical third person camera was second option that was reached by change camera view keys. Many asked for the TPS camera mode become the default mode. Now, it is set as default. Using camera switch keys will switch camera mode to our special camera mode as a second option. And game remembers your settings next time you play.
- Screen damage effect when player takes damage.
- Added "Enter" key as a second option to confirm. This makes going out of flight seat more coherent for keyboard usage: use up and down arrows to select your choice, press enter to execute.
- Improved the use of menu selections in ship.
- Destination selection panel on ship now displays and updates distances and eta.
- Increased general light intensity.
- Player bank credits and cash are now saved and loaded correctly.
- Screenshots are now saved into Pictures folder on Windows.
Fixes:
- Fixed errors caused by not found audio in landing sequence in cities.
- Fixed elevators inside black city buildings to load correct level.
- Fixed caller console of elevators inside.
Changed files in this update