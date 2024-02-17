Hotfix 0.9.2.0d-f

Challenges
- Added Tier 3 Challenge: Defeat the the Phoenix with Staff of the Phoenix and Sword of the Phoenix equipped
Improvements:
- Performance improvment for piercing blow attack
- Increased voice volume in reworked cinematic intro
- Trinket stats UI is now more responsive and centers itself vertically on the screen (v.0.9.2.0e)
Balancing:
- Ravaging companions now have a duration of 12s (had unlimited duration before).
Fixes:
- Fixed melee skills not spawning with correct spawn angle
- Fixed piercing blow despawn bug
- Fixed missing description tag for echo ballista
- Fixed missing achievement description tag for defeating Arda, the fallen
- Fixed random spawn angles not beeing applied to melee effects that spawned from other melee effects
- Fixed descent expedition tier 2 challenge reward not being triggered
- Fixed trinket stats flowing outside of screen bounds
- Fixed echo ballista projectiles not bouncing on enemy hits
- Fixed trinket stats UI not resizing properly (v.0.9.2.0e)
- Fixed Golden Lifecasque trinket bug not showing up duration UI on second activation (v.0.9.2.0e)
- Fixed a bug that could lead to Fortify active trinket ability remaining active after dying in softcore (v.0.9.2.0e)
Changed files in this update