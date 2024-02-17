 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Striving for Light update for 17 February 2024

Hotfix 0.9.2.0d-f

Share · View all patches · Build 13484726 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Challenges
  • Added Tier 3 Challenge: Defeat the the Phoenix with Staff of the Phoenix and Sword of the Phoenix equipped
Improvements:
  • Performance improvment for piercing blow attack
  • Increased voice volume in reworked cinematic intro
  • Trinket stats UI is now more responsive and centers itself vertically on the screen (v.0.9.2.0e)
Balancing:
  • Ravaging companions now have a duration of 12s (had unlimited duration before).
Fixes:
  • Fixed melee skills not spawning with correct spawn angle
  • Fixed piercing blow despawn bug
  • Fixed missing description tag for echo ballista
  • Fixed missing achievement description tag for defeating Arda, the fallen
  • Fixed random spawn angles not beeing applied to melee effects that spawned from other melee effects
  • Fixed descent expedition tier 2 challenge reward not being triggered
  • Fixed trinket stats flowing outside of screen bounds
  • Fixed echo ballista projectiles not bouncing on enemy hits
  • Fixed trinket stats UI not resizing properly (v.0.9.2.0e)
  • Fixed Golden Lifecasque trinket bug not showing up duration UI on second activation (v.0.9.2.0e)
  • Fixed a bug that could lead to Fortify active trinket ability remaining active after dying in softcore (v.0.9.2.0e)

Changed files in this update

Windows Striving for Light Content Depot 1646791
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1646792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link