Devlog #6 - Version 0.2.6

Build 13484640 · Last edited 17 February 2024

Hello players !

We introduced new gameplay and reworked the concept system for a better understanding ! Let's check what else:

Gameplay:

Full re-design of the concept creation and balancing.



Introduce Venture Capital and company shares systems



Add tutorial for the first steps of the game.

You can now see properties of furnitures in their description in building mode

Furniture as plants and others can now increase employee’s speed and reduce mood decrease through their environment property

Add Management Panel

Add Valuation for the company

Add loans choices

Increase Conception Cost

Dismiss an employee is now impacting team’s mood !

Increase production time to make a product.



Balancing and Bug Fixes:

Edit balancing of prices/customers/selling range.

Fix of Confirm Popup “Yes” Button selection area being to large

Reduce thirst increase over time

Fix being notify of product unlockable but wrong as the previous product was still locked.



New Content:

Add furnitures into building mode



That’s it for today, thanks for your support and see you on the next notes !