Devlog #6 - Version 0.2.6

We introduced new gameplay and reworked the concept system for a better understanding ! Let's check what else:
Gameplay:
- Full re-design of the concept creation and balancing.
- Introduce Venture Capital and company shares systems
- Add tutorial for the first steps of the game.
- You can now see properties of furnitures in their description in building mode
- Furniture as plants and others can now increase employee’s speed and reduce mood decrease through their environment property
- Add Management Panel
- Add Valuation for the company
- Add loans choices
- Increase Conception Cost
- Dismiss an employee is now impacting team’s mood !
- Increase production time to make a product.
Balancing and Bug Fixes:
- Edit balancing of prices/customers/selling range.
- Fix of Confirm Popup “Yes” Button selection area being to large
- Reduce thirst increase over time
- Fix being notify of product unlockable but wrong as the previous product was still locked.
New Content:
- Add furnitures into building mode
