E-Startup 2 : Business Tycoon Playtest update for 17 February 2024

Devlog #6 - Version 0.2.6

Hello players !

We introduced new gameplay and reworked the concept system for a better understanding ! Let's check what else:

Gameplay:
    • Full re-design of the concept creation and balancing.
    • Introduce Venture Capital and company shares systems
    • Add tutorial for the first steps of the game.
    • You can now see properties of furnitures in their description in building mode
    • Furniture as plants and others can now increase employee’s speed and reduce mood decrease through their environment property
    • Add Management Panel
    • Add Valuation for the company
    • Add loans choices
    • Increase Conception Cost
    • Dismiss an employee is now impacting team’s mood !
    • Increase production time to make a product.
Balancing and Bug Fixes:
    • Edit balancing of prices/customers/selling range.
    • Fix of Confirm Popup “Yes” Button selection area being to large
    • Reduce thirst increase over time
    • Fix being notify of product unlockable but wrong as the previous product was still locked.
New Content:
    • Add furnitures into building mode

That’s it for today, thanks for your support and see you on the next notes !

