Circle Hitter update for 17 February 2024

v1.0.10 Support controller completely (But strongly recommand using a mouse）

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Feature：Support controller completely (But strongly recommand using a mouse to play);
  • Feature：Coins no longer drop when all characters are unlocked (reduced occlusion);
  • Fix：The volume between score 200 to 800 is too loud, reduce a bit;

