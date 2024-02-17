Lament Rework/Clone Trooper Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13484452 · Last edited 17 February 2024 – 09:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Lament become a powerful plasma railgun

No longer a self charging weapon,Now Need Ammo :LunarFlux

Primary charge fire now at limit of 10 , and need at least 6 to shoot (Need 6-10 LunarFlux Ammo)

Secondary Mod fire a bolt of plasma now





Bugs Fixed:

In tutorial sometime player respawn underground , adjusted that check point's height

After a weapon modification extra armor will apply correctly

Clone commander's projectile used to be invisible ,Its actually plasma ball,now visible

Clone Troopers:

Now has better Jump backward function

Clone Commander:

Now fire grenades and slightly bigger laser bullet

Hover Tank:

Now has better collision,lesser performance hit

Harder to kill

Arcade:

Now Void Spawns also drop items

Player:

Adjusted annoying sounds of your powerarmor getting hit,tingtingtingtingtingting