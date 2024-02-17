修复bug，修复第三章血袋数量。

感谢大家的关注与喜欢：
看到有很多朋友对于第三章收集血袋过于冗长，决定将第三章血袋收集需求总数由27袋改为16袋。
另外有朋友遇到第三章收集过程有空血袋清零的现象也做出了相应的更正。
感谢大家的批评与指正。
E-sheep
