 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

花母 update for 17 February 2024

修复bug，修复第三章血袋数量。

Share · View all patches · Build 13484218 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

感谢大家的关注与喜欢：

看到有很多朋友对于第三章收集血袋过于冗长，决定将第三章血袋收集需求总数由27袋改为16袋。

另外有朋友遇到第三章收集过程有空血袋清零的现象也做出了相应的更正。

感谢大家的批评与指正。

E-sheep

Changed files in this update

Depot 2706901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link