9th Patch 1.0.9

QoL improvements:
- Modified the issue of not being able to display all lists with the set resolution
- Reduced the number of gems required for turret unlocking
- Optimized UI
- Modified some issues
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
QoL improvements:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update