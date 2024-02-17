 Skip to content

Wild Legion update for 17 February 2024

9th Patch 1.0.9

Patch 1.0.9 · Build 13484202

Patchnotes via Steam Community

QoL improvements:

  • Modified the issue of not being able to display all lists with the set resolution
  • Reduced the number of gems required for turret unlocking
  • Optimized UI
  • Modified some issues

