Sclash update for 19 February 2024

1.1.56 - Rebinds & lots of fixes

1.1.56 - Rebinds & lots of fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The awaited "next update" is here with rebind functionality & more! Have a look

CHANGES & ADDITIONS

  • REBINDS
  • Halved the chances of weather effects in the relevant stages
  • Added an option to disable weather effects
  • Added a notification sound when someone joins an online room
  • Set the thunder in Chapter 5 and Night Battlefield to be in the FX audio group so that the audio settings actually affect them
  • Added an option to turn off the camera shake

BALANCING

  • Sped up Izanagi perfect parry anim
  • Increased Izanagi's charged attack range
  • Buffed Izanagi's attacks frame data
  • Buffed Susanoo's kick range
  • Adjusted how the pommel strike hitbox is calculated
  • Increased a bit Izanagi's pommel range
  • Increased a very tiny tad Masked Ronin's pommel range

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed the fact that no matter what only the bridge would load on startup
  • Fixed a sync issue for the stages in online mode
  • Fixed missing characters in Japanese text and changed its font weight for better readability
  • Fixed the display of different languages in the Story mode menu
  • Made perfect parry achievement a bit easier to get
  • Fixed scarf & hair staying on stage in online mode
  • Disabled some cheats in online mode
  • Fixed a typo in "Fox Katana"
  • Fixed "Platinum" achievement not triggering
  • Fixed settings menu not responding in Chapter 4
  • Fixed MaskedRonin story attack frame data
  • Fixed Izanagi attack animation active frame data
  • Made "Complete fighter" achievement slightly easier to get, player can fail to meet one action requirement and still get it
  • Fixed the garden environment not loading in Chapter 4
  • Updated some missing localized texts
  • Fixed story Masked Ronin getting stuck in knocked-back animation

