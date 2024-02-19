1.1.56 - Rebinds & lots of fixes

The awaited "next update" is here with rebind functionality & more! Have a look
CHANGES & ADDITIONS
- REBINDS
- Halved the chances of weather effects in the relevant stages
- Added an option to disable weather effects
- Added a notification sound when someone joins an online room
- Set the thunder in Chapter 5 and Night Battlefield to be in the FX audio group so that the audio settings actually affect them
- Added an option to turn off the camera shake
BALANCING
- Sped up Izanagi perfect parry anim
- Increased Izanagi's charged attack range
- Buffed Izanagi's attacks frame data
- Buffed Susanoo's kick range
- Adjusted how the pommel strike hitbox is calculated
- Increased a bit Izanagi's pommel range
- Increased a very tiny tad Masked Ronin's pommel range
BUG FIXES
- Fixed the fact that no matter what only the bridge would load on startup
- Fixed a sync issue for the stages in online mode
- Fixed missing characters in Japanese text and changed its font weight for better readability
- Fixed the display of different languages in the Story mode menu
- Made perfect parry achievement a bit easier to get
- Fixed scarf & hair staying on stage in online mode
- Disabled some cheats in online mode
- Fixed a typo in "Fox Katana"
- Fixed "Platinum" achievement not triggering
- Fixed settings menu not responding in Chapter 4
- Fixed MaskedRonin story attack frame data
- Fixed Izanagi attack animation active frame data
- Made "Complete fighter" achievement slightly easier to get, player can fail to meet one action requirement and still get it
- Fixed the garden environment not loading in Chapter 4
- Updated some missing localized texts
- Fixed story Masked Ronin getting stuck in knocked-back animation
