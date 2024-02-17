Development Digest February 9th - 16th

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy Friday, friends!

We're so happy to have finally gotten the weapon and enhancements update out to you. Since then we've been busy! If you haven't caught a stream this week on Twitch or YouTube, Michael has been working on Treasure Hunting.

Treasure Hunters are a new faction with a guild hall in Sleepy Haven.

They're in the market for artifacts which you can now find in buried chests throughout Tirawyn. Trade these artifacts in for gold, reputation, and exclusive rewards including ancient treasure maps. These are maps that lead you to unique one of a kind treasures, but they won't be easy to find.





We can't wait to see what you dig up when this update drops later this month!

-Janna & Michael

Kindred Games