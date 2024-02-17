- Fix the chain calculation error BUG
- Optimize Chamber of Commerce automatic purchase, you can now individually check the items you want to buy and sell. Note: After the update, you need to re-check the box with the chamber
- Fix a BUG that causes excessive consumption
Idle Nine Heavens update for 17 February 2024
V1.1.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update