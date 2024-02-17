 Skip to content

Idle Nine Heavens update for 17 February 2024

V1.1.9

  1. Fix the chain calculation error BUG
  2. Optimize Chamber of Commerce automatic purchase, you can now individually check the items you want to buy and sell. Note: After the update, you need to re-check the box with the chamber
  3. Fix a BUG that causes excessive consumption

