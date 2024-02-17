 Skip to content

Wonder Zoo Playtest update for 17 February 2024

Updated on February 17

Build 13484087

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a BUG with the game duration leaderboard
If you have any questions, please add QQ group 325079080 feedback, thank you!

