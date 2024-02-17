Removing Iffy Change

Hey everyone, quick update on the 'smoothing of critical hits' tweak. I decided to roll it back and replace it with a fix that targets the same issue but doesn't upset the balance we're all accustomed to.

So, here's the deal: I noticed an issue where, even with an advantage, taking down something could drag on forever, especially if all your damage was fully countered.

My original change was overcomplicated and negated critical hits a little, so, i decided to just change it right away to something simpler and closer to how it has always worked.

To address this, I've tweaked it so now, when you're already at an advantage, you'll get a small damage boost in the case where you would hit with 1 or no damage – just an extra point or two. So now instead of 0 or 1 its 1 or 2 (or rarely 3) It's a subtle change, but it'll make a difference in those moments when it would otherwise be really frustrating.

This change should still nudge you towards mixing up your unit choices in those scenarios, but it won't feel like you're stuck in the mud. That's pretty much it. Hoping this lands better and keeps things fun and fair!

Oh, and yeah, it's 1 am. The things we do for games, right?