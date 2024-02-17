- Reset rotation and velocity when respawning
- Decrease gravity
- Increase rate at which snails' feet rotate to face the earth
- Fix fence colliders
Snail Simulator update for 17 February 2024
1.2.19 - Less gravity and more!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS Depot 1500741
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 1500742
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update