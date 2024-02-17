 Skip to content

Snail Simulator update for 17 February 2024

1.2.18 - Mostly bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 13483873 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix: Time wasn't storing between sessions (bug started a couple days ago)
  • Fix for party hat being enabled during spawn
  • Fix a tree collider
  • More rock colliders
  • Blue poppies

