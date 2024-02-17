- Fix: Time wasn't storing between sessions (bug started a couple days ago)
- Fix for party hat being enabled during spawn
- Fix a tree collider
- More rock colliders
- Blue poppies
Snail Simulator update for 17 February 2024
1.2.18 - Mostly bug fixes
