Hey Turbo Chicken fans! Check out our latest video showcasing volumetric fog, savable graphics settings, revamped damage system, new quests, and improved UI!
Here is the full list of changes:
CHANGES:
- Lowered texture resolution for pickup items (Previously not visible due to excessively high resolution)
- Updated materials of some pickup items
- Replaced all icons for buffs and debuffs to improve readability
- Replaced all meal icons
- Improved poison particle effect
- Adjusted default graphics settings
- Reduced spinning of cars upon impact with the ground and other objects in the map by adding drag
- Laser Eyes now have the same range as your projectiles
- Made Rage, which was spent when using ultimate abilities, visible
- Changed Rage gain to be based on taking damage rather than passive generation over time
- Removed Damage and Rate of Fire from Abilities; feathers spent on upgrades will be refunded
- Enemies now have 10x health, and your base attack does 10x damage from before
- Respawning all killed enemies
ADDITIONS:
- Implemented Volumetric fog with different settings based on the time of day
- Added graphics settings saving feature
- Included Vegetation LOD settings
- Added graphics quality presets
- Introduced European Eel as a new item
- Added 3 new meals granting attack powers
- Included 3 new recipes
- Introduced NPC Questgiver: Hengritte
- Introduced NPC Questgiver: Gambling Gus
- Introduced NPC Questgiver: Cluck Bickerson
- Added an effect called Augments, changing the projectiles shot from your character's rear
FIXES:
Fixed reflections of pickup items, which were previously broken and did not reflect the environment properly, resulting in a strange glow
Corrected screen desaturation when losing health
Ensured proper saving of purchased car parts
