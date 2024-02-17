 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Turbo Chicken Simulator update for 17 February 2024

Update 09

Share · View all patches · Build 13483826 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Turbo Chicken fans! Check out our latest video showcasing volumetric fog, savable graphics settings, revamped damage system, new quests, and improved UI!

Here is the full list of changes:

CHANGES:

  • Lowered texture resolution for pickup items (Previously not visible due to excessively high resolution)
  • Updated materials of some pickup items
  • Replaced all icons for buffs and debuffs to improve readability
  • Replaced all meal icons
  • Improved poison particle effect
  • Adjusted default graphics settings
  • Reduced spinning of cars upon impact with the ground and other objects in the map by adding drag
  • Laser Eyes now have the same range as your projectiles
  • Made Rage, which was spent when using ultimate abilities, visible
  • Changed Rage gain to be based on taking damage rather than passive generation over time
  • Removed Damage and Rate of Fire from Abilities; feathers spent on upgrades will be refunded
  • Enemies now have 10x health, and your base attack does 10x damage from before
  • Respawning all killed enemies

ADDITIONS:

  • Implemented Volumetric fog with different settings based on the time of day
  • Added graphics settings saving feature
  • Included Vegetation LOD settings
  • Added graphics quality presets
  • Introduced European Eel as a new item
  • Added 3 new meals granting attack powers
  • Included 3 new recipes
  • Introduced NPC Questgiver: Hengritte
  • Introduced NPC Questgiver: Gambling Gus
  • Introduced NPC Questgiver: Cluck Bickerson
  • Added an effect called Augments, changing the projectiles shot from your character's rear

FIXES:

Fixed reflections of pickup items, which were previously broken and did not reflect the environment properly, resulting in a strange glow
Corrected screen desaturation when losing health
Ensured proper saving of purchased car parts

Changed files in this update

Depot 2569611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link