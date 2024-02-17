Share · View all patches · Build 13483826 · Last edited 17 February 2024 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hey Turbo Chicken fans! Check out our latest video showcasing volumetric fog, savable graphics settings, revamped damage system, new quests, and improved UI!

Here is the full list of changes:

CHANGES:

Lowered texture resolution for pickup items (Previously not visible due to excessively high resolution)

Updated materials of some pickup items

Replaced all icons for buffs and debuffs to improve readability

Replaced all meal icons

Improved poison particle effect

Adjusted default graphics settings

Reduced spinning of cars upon impact with the ground and other objects in the map by adding drag

Laser Eyes now have the same range as your projectiles

Made Rage, which was spent when using ultimate abilities, visible

Changed Rage gain to be based on taking damage rather than passive generation over time

Removed Damage and Rate of Fire from Abilities; feathers spent on upgrades will be refunded

Enemies now have 10x health, and your base attack does 10x damage from before

Respawning all killed enemies

ADDITIONS:

Implemented Volumetric fog with different settings based on the time of day

Added graphics settings saving feature

Included Vegetation LOD settings

Added graphics quality presets

Introduced European Eel as a new item

Added 3 new meals granting attack powers

Included 3 new recipes

Introduced NPC Questgiver: Hengritte

Introduced NPC Questgiver: Gambling Gus

Introduced NPC Questgiver: Cluck Bickerson

Added an effect called Augments, changing the projectiles shot from your character's rear

FIXES:

Fixed reflections of pickup items, which were previously broken and did not reflect the environment properly, resulting in a strange glow

Corrected screen desaturation when losing health

Ensured proper saving of purchased car parts