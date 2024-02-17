0.7.3 Update - Gapa Farm, Police Bike, Jake Brake, Brake Temperature and Wear

Hello, fellow drivers!

We got another update!

Sorry it takes too long, we had to do some long tests with new server optimizations.

Server Optimize

Multiplayer Server performance is improved, meaning more players with stable server FPS!

There are still some minor issues, which will be fixed in a future update!

Oji Moved

Oji island has moved north a little bit (Thanks to Aviatuned)

Ocean Highway is also changed temporarily and will be changed again as Oji developments further

Any vehicles parked in Oji are moved to the nearest road



Gapa town is added in Oji with Farms, a Bus Terminal, and a Police office







Jake Brake

Heavy Duty Engine now has Jake Brake

A default toggle button is 'B'

Brake Pad and Brake Temperature

Brake Pad part is added

Brake's temperature is simulated for both the surface and core

Brake will smoke when it gets hot

Brake will wear faster when it gets hot

Brake will get weaker when it gets too hot

Brake will make a squeaking noise when it's almost worn out

Thermometer

You can buy a Thermometer at the Garage Vendor

Use this to check Tire and Brake temperature (Thanks to catb0t)

Each Tire and Brake has 2 temperature values, Surface and Core



Police Gunthoo

Police bike is added, with emergency lighting



Police Tow Request (Multiplayer Only)

If a player abandons a vehicle near a road, a warning message shows up and a no parking icon appears after some time.

Police players can request a towing on this vehicle



Decal Options

Two decal options are added (Thanks to Ghosty and Stevenn)

No Opposite Side

: Decal doesn't affect the opposite side of the vehicle (This was default before)



No Backface

: Decal doesn't affect the backface (This is a new default)



The old decal(painted before this update) is checked 'No Opposite Side' by default

A newly created decal will be checked 'No Backface' by default

Player vehicle spawn limit on Dedicated Server

A dedicated server owner can set max vehicle spawn per player

Payment Balance

Bus/Taxi/Ambulance payment is increased

Small cargo payment is increased

The on-time bonus of premium pizza is reduced

Santa's cabin is now closed!

See you at next x-mas!

Changes

[AI] More color is added to AI Kira rollback (Thanks to 𝙍𝙚𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙩𝙤𝙣)

[Autopilot] Handbrake now stays the same after autopilot ends (Thanks to Raging413)

[Control] Mouse steering reset to center when autopilot stops (Thanks to noshenim and Raging413)

[Control] Toggle High Beam key binding is added (Thanks to Greg)

[Control] Vehicle doesn't stop while the Control Panel is opened

[Decal] Decal is now not drawn on backface by default, fixing leaking on the Golima nose and some car's interior (Thanks to Ἑκάτη and Laytxn)

[Multiplayer] Dedicated server now has Max Vehicle per Player setting (Thanks to catb0t)

[NPC] More items added to the vendor, including Jerrycan can and strap (Thanks to NorthHopper)

[Police] Roadside towing service cost is reduced for Police Player (Thanks to Pingu)

[Towing] You can now abandon Towing job from the world map (Thanks to RC Tow Truck)

[UI] Furniture and car supply vendor map icon is added (Thanks to Gasman)

[UI] Vehicle spawn filter and the sort order are now saved for the game session

[World] Environment temperature drops a little bit during rain

Bug Fixed

[AI] AI jumps into 1st lane after the highway ramp (Thanks to hitman_2)

[Autopilot] Autopilot cannot stop Golima with 30t Log in the highway (Thanks to Ἑκάτη)

[Cargo] Cargo can be strapped in the air after lift up with a winch (Thanks to Chris Goleador)

[Character] Using seat after seat can end up teleporting back to the first seat (Thanks to Fuel Rat)

[Company] Company lost randomly in multiplayer (Thanks to Raging413)

[Control] Auto reverse is not working while Chat Box is opened (Thanks to Arthur)

[Control] The Re-center camera doesn't work at low speed with the chase camera (Thanks to Raging413)

[Decal] Decal wrong position on Rollback Bed at a distance (Thanks to 𝙍𝙚𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙩𝙤𝙣)

[Housing] Cannot place the Nutcracker Doll in the house (Thanks to Paulo Roberto)

[Multiplayer] Brake core temperature not synced (Thanks to Llama)

[Multiplayer] Company route data is lost randomly in multiplayer (Thanks to Expt and Shazbotacus)

[Multiplayer] Rollback Bed lagging in low FPS server (Thanks to Scudmuffino)

[Multiplayer] Stop refueling and resume can reduce cost in multiplayer (Thanks to delta450)

[Optimize] FPS stutter in Ansan Speedway at the same location (Thanks to Llama)

[Police] Company bus receiving no parking ticket (Thanks to Lappe)

[Police] Duplicated no parking message with trailer (Thanks to Steem)

[Police] No parking message in parking space (Thanks to Raging413)

[Police] Spikepad and 'refuse to stop' not working (Thanks to Feda)

[Police] Suspect vehicle can be hidden by own trailer (Thanks to Ἑκάτη and Raging413)

[Sound] Skid sound not stopping while the tire is in the air (Thanks to Llama)

[TrackIR] Camera shakes with Track IR after press re-center camera (Thanks to obeyeveryday)

[UI] Control panel submenu cannot be closed by ESC key (Thanks to Raging413)

[UI] Map icon z-order is not applied (Thanks to raging413)

[UI] Modaless UI like Quest popup didn't have input key icon

[Vehicle] Bike cockpit camera horizontal lock doesn't work while manual camera rotation (Thanks to scailman)

[Vehicle] Brutus Wrecker shakes while towing Kira Tanker (Thanks to Ἑκάτη)

[Vehicle] Brutus Wrekcer's hooking line is not attached to the hook (Thanks to Mundus_Dog)

[Vehicle] Brutus's seat has opacity (Thanks to ♪D.J C♂mb1nE♫)

[Vehicle] Golima's window doesn't have opacity (Thanks to ♪D.J C♂mb1nE♫)

[Vehicle] Gunthoo Police Speedometer needle is too big (Thanks to scailman)

[Vehicle] Handbrake sensitivity stuck in 100 (Thanks to hitman_2)

[Vehicle] Kira Box/Flatbed/Tanker's suspension feels too soft (Thanks to Raging413)

[Vehicle] Mammoth's wheel can get stuck underground in sands (Thanks to TRAS_TRL)

[Vehicle] Mixi randomly doesn't fit into parking space (Thanks to Raging413, Backy, and Chewy.exe)

[Vehicle] Non-DRW wheels can be put into DRW vehicle

[Vehicle] Roadside tow service can end up overlapping and launching (Thanks to Cpt. Jack Sparrow)

[Vehicle] Trashbag falls on Compacty's loading bay (Thanks to Sato)

[Vehicle] Wheel not turning at low speed after hours of play (Thanks to SpreadsheetSaysNya)