Thank you very much for playing and for your feedback.

In this update:

New: 2 deployable weapons, one for the early stage another for the later stage.

Fix: UI related and other minor bugs.

We will continue to improve the game, so if you have any opinions or questions, we would be grateful if you could contact us on the Steam community or Discord.

Thank you!

Steam Community:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2658960

Discord server:

https://discord.gg/9Yx5tXRtp8